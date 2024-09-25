Football Legend Brett Favre Announces Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis

Football legend Brett Favre , 54, announced on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The NFL Hall of Famer referenced the diagnosis while speaking at a congressional hearing on federal welfare reform, during which he mentioned his investment in a company making a 'breakthrough concussion drug.
There is no one known cause of Parkinson's disease, but there are factors that could increase risk. For most cases of the disease, the cause is unknown. A person who is diagnosed without cause has what is called idiopathic Parkinson's disease, according to Healthline. The risk increases with age, but about 4% of patients are diagnosed before turning 50. Men are at a higher risk, and are 1.5 times more likely to be diagnosed than women, per the Foundation.
number of scientific reports show that patients who have acquired Parkinson's-related features from trauma may present earlier and may have more significant symptoms than those with Parkinson's disease who did not have a head injury,' he told Fox News Digital. For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health 'So there is a significant potential for earlier development in symptoms and inflammation of the brain.
Brett Favre Parkinson's Disease NFL Concussion Health
