Foot Locker Celebrates 50th Anniversary Amidst Resurgence

During a recent event celebrating Foot Locker ’s 50th anniversary in New York City, it was hard to imagine that the legacy sneaker chain was appearing on bankruptcy watch lists as recently as March. Grammy-nominated rapper Coi Leray was there to celebrate the company with a special performance of her hit song “Players” as influencers, journalists and handpicked members of the company’s revamped loyalty program sipped on lavender margaritas and champagne cocktails.

Highly regarded among peers, Dillon was known for her ability to win over brands, and appeared to have the necessary chops to turn Foot Locker around. “In a way, she soothed investors … they know that she can deliver and they know that she understands retail and the sector and she’s got good operation control and all the rest of it,” said Saunders from GlobalData. “That’s obviously starting to come through a little bit more now.

