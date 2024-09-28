Foodie 411: TikTok Boost, The Old Monk Expansion, and State Fair Eats

Dallas Morning News food writer Sarah Blaskovich joins NBC 5 for Foodie 411 with news on a brunch spot seeing a surge in business thanks to a TikTok influencer, the owner of The Old Monk's plans for expansion and, of course, State Fair of Texas food and drink.Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Garden Cafe is a small restaurant in East Dallas that's kind of a little secret, but a TikTok influencer made a video about it a few weeks ago, and now everybody in town knows about it and wants to eat there. The co-owner said he's happy for the boost in traffic but it's delightfully unexpected. So if you want to eat at Garden Cafe, you should make a reservation.The Old Monk in Dallas is an Irish pub: a reliable place with good food and drinks.

