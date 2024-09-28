Food Pantry Sees Growing Demand as Families Struggle

"It would be very difficult if I had no access to extra food. It would be very impossible." Michael has been going to the Imperial Beach Neighborhood Center for the past three years to help feed his family of seven“Usually about, right now it's about 104 families a week that we service, which has grown. Before, when we started two years ago, it was about 55 to 60 families a week," said Debra Benson, coordinator of the food pantry at the Imperial Beach Neighborhood Center.

A garden at the center helps provide fresh vegetables to families in need and helps them gain access to healthy foods.

Food Pantry Hunger Community Support Imperial Beach California

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Love Your Neighbor Food Pantry is fighting food insecurity on southeast sideNico Pennisi joined WRTV in October 2022.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

Imperial Beach nonprofit helping feed families in need in San Diego CountyFood insecurity impacts one in four San Diegans, according to Hunger Free San Diego, and a local organization is stepping in to assist those affected.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

‘Safety over science': Group of researchers leave Imperial Beach due to air qualityFamilies in Imperial Beach have been dealing with foul odors for years because of the sewage from across the border. Now, the heat is making it so bad that a…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

‘Safety over science': Group of researchers leave Imperial Beach due to air qualityFamilies in Imperial Beach have been dealing with foul odors for years because of the sewage from across the border. Now, the heat is making it so bad that a…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

‘Safety over science': Group of researchers leave Imperial Beach due to air qualityFamilies in Imperial Beach have been dealing with foul odors for years because of the sewage from across the border. Now, the heat is making it so bad that a…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Imperial Beach nonprofit helping feed families in need in San Diego CountyFood insecurity impacts one in four San Diegans, according to Hunger Free San Diego, and a local organization is stepping in to assist those affected.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »