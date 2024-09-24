FluMist Nasal Spray Vaccine Now Available for At-Home Use

FluMist, a nasal spray flu vaccine that you or a caregiver can now give at home — no health care provider needed. It's the first flu vaccine of its kind, offering a needle-free option that's both simple and convenient, and its maker hopes it will improve access and uptake.

FluMist contains a weakened, harmless version of the flu virus and needs to be taken once a year. The flu, as you probably know, can cause symptoms like a fever, stuffy nose, sore throat, coughing, body aches, and fatigue. It tends to make the rounds in the fall and winter, affecting millions each year. FluMist protects against two common flu virus types, A and B, and is suitable for anyone age 2 to 49.

Those interested in using FluMist at home will still need a prescription. But there's good news: An online pharmacy will soon offer the vaccine. AstraZenecathat after completing a screening process to confirm eligibility, patients will receive their prescription and have FluMist shipped directly to their door, along with detailed instructions on how to store and use it. FluMist will also continue to be available at doctors' offices and pharmacies.

For children between 2 and 17, the FDA recommends that a caregiver give the spray. Common side effects include a runny or stuffy nose, fever in younger children, and a sore throat in adults.

