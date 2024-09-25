Florida Uses Taxpayer Dollars for Anti-Cannabis and Anti-Abortion TV Ads Amidst Hurricane Threat

access and legalize cannabis in the state — spending millions in taxpayer dollars on TV ad campaigns designed to undercut both measures. run by the Florida Department of Transportation, which adds that a DUI “can more than double your car insurance.” The ad suggests, in a backhanded way, that alcohol is better than weed: “Unlike alcohol, there’s no easy way for law enforcement to detect how high you are when driving.

The intent of the ad is rather obvious, given DeSantis’ public opposition to Amendment 3, the measure to legalize marijuana. The amendment’s supportersis not a big deal. “No woman can go to jail for having an abortion — and abortions are available before a child’s heartbeat is detected, and in cases of rape or anxiety, incest, and to save the life and health of the mother,” says the ad.

“As Floridians prepare for a major hurricane, the state of Florida is airing TV ads during the local news to dissuade voters from protecting their freedom,” Lauren Brenzel, Yes on 4 campaign director, said in a statement Tuesday. “The government of Florida is choosing to use millions of taxpayer dollars to spread disinformation to voters about abortion instead of helping Floridians deal with the potential catastrophic destruction that could come from Hurricane Helene.

Florida Cannabis Legalization Abortion Rights Hurricane Helene Taxpayer Dollars

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



RollingStone / 🏆 483. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How Do People Get Tricked Into Believing Anti-EV, Anti-Solar, Anti-Wind Myths?Clean Tech News & Views: EVs, Solar Energy, Batteries

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

In Florida, Sheriff Mike Chitwood Uses Public Shaming To Deter School ThreatsSheriff Mike Chitwood of Volusia County Florida threatens perp walks and mugshots to kids who threaten violence.

Source: ScaryMommy - 🏆 116. / 63 Read more »

Hurricane Francine makes landfall as Cat. 2 in south Louisiana with max winds of 100 mphThe National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Francine has officially made landfall in south Louisiana Wednesday.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Brewing Hurricane Francine Heads toward Louisiana, Ending Atlantic Hurricane LullTropical Storm Francine formed on Monday, ending a lull in the Atlantic hurricane season. It is expected to hit Louisiana as a hurricane

Source: sciam - 🏆 300. / 63 Read more »

Francine becomes a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, prompting hurricane watch in New OrleansRooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

LIVE: Hurricane Francine tracker | Storm makes landfall in Louisiana as Category 2 hurricaneHurricane Francine made landfall along Louisiana's coast as a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday, bringing with it 100+ mile per hour winds and heavy rainfall.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »