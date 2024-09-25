Florida Uses Taxpayer Dollars for Anti-Cannabis and Anti-Abortion TV Ads Amidst Hurricane Threat

access and legalize cannabis in the state — spending millions in taxpayer dollars on TV ad campaigns designed to undercut both measures. run by the Florida Department of Transportation, which adds that a DUI “can more than double your car insurance.” The ad suggests, in a backhanded way, that alcohol is better than weed: “Unlike alcohol, there’s no easy way for law enforcement to detect how high you are when driving.
The intent of the ad is rather obvious, given DeSantis’ public opposition to Amendment 3, the measure to legalize marijuana. The amendment’s supportersis not a big deal. “No woman can go to jail for having an abortion — and abortions are available before a child’s heartbeat is detected, and in cases of rape or anxiety, incest, and to save the life and health of the mother,” says the ad.
“As Floridians prepare for a major hurricane, the state of Florida is airing TV ads during the local news to dissuade voters from protecting their freedom,” Lauren Brenzel, Yes on 4 campaign director, said in a statement Tuesday. “The government of Florida is choosing to use millions of taxpayer dollars to spread disinformation to voters about abortion instead of helping Floridians deal with the potential catastrophic destruction that could come from Hurricane Helene.
Florida Cannabis Legalization Abortion Rights Hurricane Helene Taxpayer Dollars
