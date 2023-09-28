Florida teen who was struck by lightning while hunting with her dad has died

Baylee Holbrook, 16, and her father were hit after lightning struck a tree late Tuesday afternoon, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said. Baylee Holbrook, 16, and her dad were hit after lightning struck a tree late Tuesday afternoon, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said. Holbrook's dad lost consciousness.

When he woke up, Holbrook wasn't breathing and was in critical condition.

He called 911 and started providing CPR as emergency personnel responded, officials said. The teen was rushed to a hospital for additional treatment. Trinity Baptist Church "She has proven a fighter and our prayers extend to her, her family and friends," the sheriff's office wrote in aStudents gathered at Palatka Junior-Senior High School on Wednesday to pray for Holbrook.

The teen died at the hospital on Thursday morning, the sheriff's office said. She was surrounded by family. "We are in prayer for the Holbrook family and reflecting as well as sharing," posted on social media on Thursday after the teen's death. WJAX-TV headtopics.com

reported. At a Wednesday prayer rally, friends, teammates and family described Holbrook as being hilarious with a smile that could light up a room. They said the teen loved to hunt, fish and be outdoors.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office noted there had been an increase in lightning strikes in the area this week.

"Storms can come quickly and lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from any rainfall," the sheriff's office warned.