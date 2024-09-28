Florida State Heads To Dallas For First Road Test Of Season Against SMU

Florida State is back in action on Saturday night for its first true road game of the season against SMU . The meeting in Dallas will mark the first time that the two programs have ever matched up on the football field as well as the ACC opener for the Mustangs. The Seminoles are considered the underdog entering the matchup in the Lone Star State.

SMU is off to a 3-1 start with the lone loss coming to No. 22 BYU. The Mustangs are coming off a 66-42 victory over TCU last weekend which coincidied with redshirt sophomore Kevin Jennings' first start of the 2024 season. Jennings replaced veteran quarterback Preston Stone following SMU's offensive struggles to begin the year.Ahead of the matchup with the Mustangs, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game.

SMU previously unveiled its uniforms on Friday. The Mustangs will wear white helmets, blue jerseys, and white pants. Florida State and SMU will kick off at 8:00 p.m. EST on the ACC Network with Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, and Dana Boyle on the call.

