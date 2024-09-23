Florida School Districts Scale Back Sex Education Under Pressure From State Officials

FILE - Materials for teens and parents on pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections provided by Teen Health Mississippi are displayed, Sept. 26, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Some Florida school districts are rolling back a more comprehensive approach to sex education in favor of abstinence-focused lessons under pressure from state officials who have labeled certain instruction on contraception, anatomy and consent as inappropriate for students.

Under recent changes to state law, it’s now up to the Florida Department of Education to sign off on school districts’ curriculum on reproductive health and disease education if they use teaching materials other than the state’s designated textbook. “Sex ed is sexual abuse prevention. It’s dating violence prevention. And it just helps young people develop healthier relationships and actually delay sexual initiation,” Barr told The Associated Press. “We still havepregnant at least once before age 20. So for us to cut contraceptive information and education is really doing young people a disservice. It’s very harmful.”

In Broward County Public Schools, which includes Fort Lauderdale and is the nation’s sixth largest school district, state officials told the district that pictures of reproductive anatomy and demonstrations on how to use contraceptives “should not be included in any grade level,” according to a staff memo that was shared with the AP.

A representative for Orange County Public Schools, which includes Orlando, said the district revised its teaching plans in response to “verbal feedback” from the department.

Sex Education Abstinence Florida School Districts State Officials

