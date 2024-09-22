Florida Named The 'Most Fun' State In The US

Erin Clack is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.Thanks to its sun-soaked beaches, vibrant dining and nightlife scenes and world-renowned entertainment attractions such as Disney World, Florida has been named the "most fun" state in the United States., which compared all 50 states across 26 key indicators of"a jolly good time that won't break the bank.

And, of course, the state's abundant parks and recreation venues helped drive it to the top of the rankings. Several commenters argued that Florida only topped the list because it's home to the world's most famous and most-visited theme park, Disney World. "If Florida didn't have Disney we'd be first. The beaches are nice, that's about it," they wrote.Another California supporter didn't mince words, listing the many reasons why they feel Florida is undeserving of the honor and California outshines the southern state.

A New 'Tilt' Coaster with a Track that Completely Separates Mid-Air Is Coming: See the Terrifying Video Plane Passenger's Seatmates Invading Her Legroom by 'Manspreading' Sparks Outrage: 'You Need to Say Something'

Florida Most Fun State Wallethub Travel Beaches Theme Parks Nightlife Outdoors

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



people / 🏆 712. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brent Key Named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week After Win vs No. 10 Florida StateAfter leading his team to victory on Saturday vs No. 10 Florida State, Brent Key was named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week. The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Florida State, DJ Uiagalelei Named Losers After Georgia Tech DefeatFSU didn't do itself any favors in the Dublin, Ireland upset.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Biden Admits ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ Was Wrongly Named: ‘We Should’ve Named It What It Was’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Florida Gators Release Uniform Combinations For Rivalry Game Against Florida StateThe Gators will have revealed their uniforms for a game that won't take place until November.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Pair of Former Florida Gators to be Inducted into Florida-Georgia Hall of FameFormer Florida Gators' defenders Mike Peterson and Fred Weary will be inducted into the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Buck Stops with Florida — DeSantis Officially Assigns Assassination Case: ‘Florida Has Jurisdiction over Attempted Murder’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »