Florida Man Finds Would-Be Thief Trapped Inside His Corvette Begging For Help

A Florida man was 'in shock' after returning from a breakfast run to find a would-be thief trapped inside his car begging for help. 'I was in shock, to be honest with you. I just came back from Starbucks from eating my bagel, and all of a sudden, to my surprise, there's a gentleman inside my car,' Julio Solano said on 'America's Newsroom' Friday. Solano's Corvette was parked in a Miami Beach parking garage.
Solano captured a video showing suspect Ravesh Rabindranauth begging for help after getting stuck inside his sports car. 'No, you can’t get out, we calling the cops, what do you mean for what? This is grand theft auto, are you trying to steal my car, what are you doing?' Solano is heard telling Rabindranauth as he sat in the driver’s seat. 'My brother, this is not your car, this is my car,' Solano tells him during another point in the video.
Theft Car Theft Florida Corvette Suspect Trapped
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »
Utes in the NFL: Dolphins sign QB Tyler Huntley with Tua Tagovailoa outFormer Utes QB finds a new opportunity in South Florida after second stint with Ravens
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »