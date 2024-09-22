Florida Man Finds Would-Be Thief Trapped Inside His Corvette Begging For Help

A Florida man was 'in shock' after returning from a breakfast run to find a would-be thief trapped inside his car begging for help. 'I was in shock, to be honest with you. I just came back from Starbucks from eating my bagel, and all of a sudden, to my surprise, there's a gentleman inside my car,' Julio Solano said on 'America's Newsroom' Friday. Solano's Corvette was parked in a Miami Beach parking garage.

Solano captured a video showing suspect Ravesh Rabindranauth begging for help after getting stuck inside his sports car. 'No, you can’t get out, we calling the cops, what do you mean for what? This is grand theft auto, are you trying to steal my car, what are you doing?' Solano is heard telling Rabindranauth as he sat in the driver’s seat. 'My brother, this is not your car, this is my car,' Solano tells him during another point in the video.

Theft Car Theft Florida Corvette Suspect Trapped

