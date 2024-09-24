Florida Man Finds Stranger Trapped Inside His Car

A Florida man was shocked after returning from a breakfast run to find a complete stranger trapped inside his car. Julio Solano was shocked to find a stranger inside his car which was parked in a garage in Miami , Florida . "The garage manager was just staring at me, he was like ‘Hey, dude, someones in your car,’" Solano told FOX. "I thought it was a joke.

"As I was walking towards my car, all of a sudden, it seems like someone was hiding in the car and then they just popped up," Solano said. "I was terrified, I was scared." The stranger then claimed the car was his own, Solano said. Solano began to record the incident for his own evidence. In the video, Solano can be heard asking the stranger why he was in his car and that he had alerted the police.

Florida Burglary Car Stranger Miami

