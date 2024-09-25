Florida Declares State of Emergency as Hurricane Helene Threatens

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week declared a state of emergency for 41 of Florida ’s 67 counties ahead of what is expected to be a major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — making landfall somewhere in the state’s panhandle by the end of the week.As well as urging Floridians to make an emergency plan and stay up to date, the governor wrote:
We are tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone #9, which is likely to strengthen this week as the system enters the Gulf of Mexico. I have issued Executive Order 24-208, declaring a state of emergency in 41 counties in Florida that could see potential impacts from the storm and directing Florida agencies to prepare as necessary.
The counties named in the emergency declaration are Alachua, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Okaloosa, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington.
The tracks of the storm system — expected to rapidly intensify into what will become Hurricane Helene — are continuing to wobble east and west on the panhandle of the Sunshine State, but the National Hurricane Center is warning that the effects will go far outside of the storm’s eventual eye, with the “dirty” side of the storm on the east side.
Hurricane Florida Desantis Emergency Helene
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »
Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »
Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »