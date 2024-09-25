Florida Declares State of Emergency as Hurricane Helene Threatens

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week declared a state of emergency for 41 of Florida ’s 67 counties ahead of what is expected to be a major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — making landfall somewhere in the state’s panhandle by the end of the week.As well as urging Floridians to make an emergency plan and stay up to date, the governor wrote:

We are tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone #9, which is likely to strengthen this week as the system enters the Gulf of Mexico. I have issued Executive Order 24-208, declaring a state of emergency in 41 counties in Florida that could see potential impacts from the storm and directing Florida agencies to prepare as necessary.

The counties named in the emergency declaration are Alachua, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Okaloosa, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington.

The tracks of the storm system — expected to rapidly intensify into what will become Hurricane Helene — are continuing to wobble east and west on the panhandle of the Sunshine State, but the National Hurricane Center is warning that the effects will go far outside of the storm’s eventual eye, with the “dirty” side of the storm on the east side.

Hurricane Florida Desantis Emergency Helene

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rebuilding Pac-12 adding Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego StateThe Pac-12 Conference announced Thursday that Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State will become new members as the conference rebuilds.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Pac-12 conference adds Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego StateSenior Breaking News Reporter

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Pac-12 adding Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State in 2026The Pac-12 is adding Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and San Diego State from the Mountain West, starting in 2026.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and San Diego State to Join Pac-12The Pac-12 Conference announced the addition of Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and San Diego State as new members. The four universities, currently in the Mountain West Conference, will join Oregon State and Washington State on July 1, 2026.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Nearly all of Florida under state of emergency as Tropical Storm Helene forms in Caribbean SeaFOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel reports form St. George Island, Florida, as the state is bracing for a hit from what forecasters say will be major Hurricane Helene.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Tropical Storm Helene threatens Florida coast: Will it have tri-state impacts?Tropical Storm Helene will likely become a hurricane later in the week. It will hit the Florida coast, bringing plenty of rain. What impacts will it have on New…

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »