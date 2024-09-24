Florida Artist Customized Shoes For Shohei Ohtani's Historic MLB Game

ByA Florida artist described how he customized the shoes that Dodger superstar Shohei Ohtani wore during the history-making game that secured his entry into Major League Baseball 's 50/50 club.Marcus Rivero is a painter unlike any artist you're ever met.

Rivero lives in Miami. A former Dolphins player saw the shoes and, suddenly, business was off and running. "In Marshawn Lynch fashion, speaking as you could imagine, calls me and was like 'Hey, this is Marshawn Lynch.' I was like 'Oh, my God.' Sure enough, I do a whole bunch of shoes. I end up doing a pair for Marshawn that gets us into crazy trouble.""Major League Baseball had a 51/49 rule that stated 51% of the shoe has to be the primary color of the team," Rivero said. "Those rules have now disappeared.

Shohei Ohtani MLB Baseball Cleats Customization Florida Artist

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC7 / 🏆 67. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Japanese artist honors Shohei Ohtani 50-50 milestone with native craftSora, a talented Japanese shodo artist, is celebrating Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani’s historic 50-50 season with a piece of art inspired by their homeland.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Japanese artist honors Shohei Ohtani 50-50 milestone with native craftSora, a talented Japanese shodo artist, is celebrating Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani’s historic 50-50 season with a piece of art inspired by their homeland.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Dodgers clinch 12th straight playoff berth on Shohei Ohtani’s historic nightIn what has become a fall custom, the Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the playoffs.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Is Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani's 50-50 record the greatest single season in MLB history?How Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani's 50 home runs, 50 stolen bases, season ranks among all the time greats in MLB history.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani becomes first MLB player to reach 50-50 clubLos Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani Thursday became the first ever Major League Baseball player to reach 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in a season.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

MLB magic numbers, tiebreakers: Dodgers ride Shohei Ohtani history to clinch; Guardians in (9/20/24)Here are MLB magic numbers, tiebreakers and remaining schedules for contenders through Thursday, Sept. 17, along with playoff matchups if Wild Card Series began Friday.

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »