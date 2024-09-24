Floating Solar Panels Withstand Super Typhoon Capricorn in China

NASA Earth Observatory image by Lauren Dauphin, using VIIRS data from NASA EOSDIS LANCE, GIBS/Worldview, and the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership.

One of the fiercest typhoons to hit the area of Zhanjiang, Guangdong, China, since 1949 was Super Typhoon Capricorn this month. In this wild weather, torrential winds and giant waves, what is the durability of floating solar panels? If you were anticipating seeing some broken panels, think again.

Daily sea surface temperature averaged over the extra-polar global ocean for all 12-month periods spanning June to May of the following year. The last 12 months are shown with a thick red line, the period from June 2015 to May 2016 with a blue line, and the period from June 2022 to May 2023 with an orange line. All other years are shown with thin grey lines. The light-red colour shading highlights the margin by which daily values in 2023–2024 exceeded previous daily records. Data source: ERA5.

Floating Solar Super Typhoon Capricorn China Renewable Energy Durability

