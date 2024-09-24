Flatter Organizations May Discourage Women Applicants, Study Finds

Many firms struggle to attract a diverse talent pool, particularly women. To stand out, companies often tout flatter organizational structure s in their recruitment materials, assuming these unique features will appeal to a more diverse group of prospective employees. However, new research uncovers a surprising finding: highlighting a flatter hierarchy may, instead, diminish women’s representation in the applicant pool.

The push for gender diversity is especially crucial for startups, who risk accruing “is an assistant professor of management and organization at the University of Maryland’s Smith School of Business. His research focuses on how employers adjust recruiting strategies in response to growing political polarization and demographic diversity and how these strategies contribute to labor market segregation by political partisanship, gender, and race.

