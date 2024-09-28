First Solar Inaugurates $1.1 Billion Solar Manufacturing Facility in Trinity

First Solar Inc. inaugurated the $1.1 billion vertically integrated thin-film solar manufacturing facility in Trinity on Thursday. The company said it will add 3.5 gigawatts of nameplate solar manufacturing capacity to the nation.

The Lawrence County facility “produces American solar panels, with American-made components sourced from a supply chain that spans the country,” Widmar said. “The hundreds of people that operate this facility represent the next generation of American energy workers and are joined by thousands more steelworkers, glassworkers, miners, truck drivers, railroad workers, and others that enable our mission to support our country’s energy security.

Solar Energy Manufacturing First Solar Trinity Energy Security

