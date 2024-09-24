Fired Covid Czar Admitted To Attending Prohibited Gatherings During Pandemic

The pharmaceutical executive who was once New York City’s Covid czar was fired Monday, days after he admitted to participating in “private gatherings” that were prohibited during the height of the pandemic, a federal filing shows. The board of directors at SIGA Technologies terminated Dr. Jay Varma effective immediately, “other than for cause,” according to a Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Varma acknowledged the prohibited gatherings after a conservative podcaster posted video last week of what appeared to be hidden camera recordings that showed Varma describing them. In a previous statement released by his spokesman, Varma did not dispute the authenticity of the videos but said they were secretly recorded, “spliced, diced and taken out of context.” The spokesman would not say how they were taken out of context.

