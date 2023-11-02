Fire burns nearly 50 acres along Highway 1 near Morro Bay

Shortly before noon, a caller reported the blaze burning near Highway 1 and Teresa Road, according to Cal Fire. Officials closed northbound Highway 1 at San Bernardo Creek Road as Cal Fire personnel and Morro Bay firefighters battled the blaze.
Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the blaze after battling it for about two hours. They fully contained the blaze by about 5 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Highway 1 reopened, though firefighters continued working along the roadway throughout the afternoon.The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
SFGATE: Closure coming to major SF Bay Area highway this weekendA portion of southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton will be shut down to motorists Nov. 3 to 6.
Source: SFGate | Read more ⮕
Source: Newsweek | Read more ⮕
Source: NBCLA | Read more ⮕
Source: KTVU | Read more ⮕
Source: KHOU | Read more ⮕
Source: FOX10News | Read more ⮕