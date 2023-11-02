Fire burns nearly 50 acres along Highway 1 near Morro Bay

Shortly before noon, a caller reported the blaze burning near Highway 1 and Teresa Road, according to Cal Fire. Officials closed northbound Highway 1 at San Bernardo Creek Road as Cal Fire personnel and Morro Bay firefighters battled the blaze.

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the blaze after battling it for about two hours. They fully contained the blaze by about 5 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Highway 1 reopened, though firefighters continued working along the roadway throughout the afternoon.

