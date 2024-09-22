Finding Joy in Motherhood Later in Life

"Due to medical issues, we were not able to have children. I always knew I wanted to adopt...my grandmother was adopted of the Orphan Train. We went through the state of Texas, and nine months after our first class, we got the call! We were both 39. We adopted three little girls, ages five months, 17 months, and three years, all siblings. The two oldest had been in care for 18 months and were bounced around foster homes and a shelter.

I barely had time for myself and my now-husband. I tried to make a high-earningand never wanted children, and I made that clear to my husband, who did want kids. But when my career didn’t take hold, and we were more financially stable, we gave it the old 'if it happens, it happens' and got pregnant four months later.

Adoption Later Parenthood Motherhood Personal Stories Family

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Finding Joy as a Manager — Even on Bad DaysWhen work and life are overwhelming, it can be difficult to reclaim a sense of joy at work. Research has shown the benefits of incorporating joy, hope, and optimism into the workplace to combat burnout and improve well-being.

Source: HarvardBiz - 🏆 310. / 63 Read more »

Finding Joy as a Manager — Even on Bad DaysWhen work and life are overwhelming, it can be difficult to reclaim a sense of joy at work. Research has shown the benefits of incorporating joy, hope, and optimism into the workplace to combat burnout and improve well-being.

Source: HarvardBiz - 🏆 310. / 63 Read more »

Finding Joy as a Manager — Even on Bad DaysWhen work and life are overwhelming, it can be difficult to reclaim a sense of joy at work. Research has shown the benefits of incorporating joy, hope, and optimism into the workplace to combat burnout and improve well-being.

Source: HarvardBiz - 🏆 310. / 63 Read more »

Finding Joy as a Manager — Even on Bad DaysWhen work and life are overwhelming, it can be difficult to reclaim a sense of joy at work. Research has shown the benefits of incorporating joy, hope, and optimism into the workplace to combat burnout and improve well-being.

Source: HarvardBiz - 🏆 310. / 63 Read more »

Finding Joy as a Manager — Even on Bad DaysWhen work and life are overwhelming, it can be difficult to reclaim a sense of joy at work. Research has shown the benefits of incorporating joy, hope, and optimism into the workplace to combat burnout and improve well-being.

Source: HarvardBiz - 🏆 310. / 63 Read more »

Finding Joy as a Manager — Even on Bad DaysWhen work and life are overwhelming, it can be difficult to reclaim a sense of joy at work. Research has shown the benefits of incorporating joy, hope, and optimism into the workplace to combat burnout and improve well-being.

Source: HarvardBiz - 🏆 310. / 63 Read more »