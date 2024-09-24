Finding Clarity In Silence: Gen Z Embraces Digital Detox

Five days ago, I did something revolutionary for a Gen Z er: I deleted all the social media apps from my phone.
Going on a 30-day silent retreat is a much greater challenge than ditching social media for a few days.the use of phones wasn't allowed outside of emergencies. Jerijan and Liu also weren't able to communicate with anyone at all, including the people around them. At silent retreats,"you're no longer taking in external stimuli, and that kind of forces you to start to look deeper internally," Liu says.
This realization allowed Liu to achieve better emotional regulation and become a more productive leader. "It's definitely a good idea to ease yourself in. Like for someone who has never really been still or been quiet for more than three hours, it would probably be too big of an ask for them to disappear for 10 days," Liu says.
Gen Z Digital Detox Social Media Silence Self-Discovery
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »
Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »