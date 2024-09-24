Figma Relaunches Its AI Design Assistant 'First Draft' After User Feedback

Figma announced Make Designs in June as a way for designers to use generative AI to help start app designs, but early users quickly showed how it could mock up a weather app that looked remarkably close to Apple’s iPhone weather app. Although Figma insisted that the feature wasn’t trained on customer data — in fact, Figma said it didn’t train the off-the-shelf generative AI models used — the company removed the feature to give it more testing.
Figma is also adding features to First Draft as part of the relaunch: > We’re also introducing some key updates, like letting you choose from one of four libraries depending on your needs—whether it’s a wireframing library to help you sketch out less opinionated, lo-fi primitives, or higher-fidelity libraries to provide more visual expressions or patterns to explore.
