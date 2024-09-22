Fields Shines In Victory Over Harbaugh's Chargers

Kenny Pickett's injury opened the door for former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields to start for the Pittsburgh Steelers , and he seized the opportunity in Week 3. Fields led the Steelers to a 20-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers , improving his record to 3-0 on the season. This win also marked Fields' first against former Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh , who is now the head coach of the Chargers . Fields' performance solidified his claim for the starting position in Pittsburgh.

He completed 25 of 32 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown while also adding a 5-yard rushing touchdown. Fields' 55-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens in the fourth quarter sealed the victory for the Steelers. This win against Harbaugh, Fields' second chance after the 2020 Ohio State vs. Michigan game was canceled due to COVID-19, showcases his potential as an NFL quarterback and strengthens his position as a long-term starter for the Steelers. He arrived in Pittsburgh this offseason from the Chicago Bears for a sixth-round pick (which could become a fourth-round pick based on playing time)

