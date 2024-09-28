Fidan warns against Israeli expansionism, calls for independent Palestine

Fidan underscored the need for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, / Photo: Reuters

The Israeli government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu desire to escalate the conflict across the region, Fidan said in an exclusive interview with TRT Haber. He criticised the extent of US support for Israel, describing it as troubling that"all of the US' power is at Israel's disposal."

Israel Palestine Conflict Turkey US Support

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



trtworld / 🏆 101. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fidan to lead call for unified action on Palestine at Arab League CouncilTürkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to underline the significance of Palestine and other critical regional matters during the summit in Cairo.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Fidan urges more efforts on Palestine’s UN membership, recognition as stateForeign Minister Fidan called for increased efforts to secure full UN membership for Palestine and emphasised the importance of putting pressure on countries that oppose these steps.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Israel commits genocide in Gaza, extends war to West Bank, Lebanon: FidanIsrael has trampled on all human values ​​by bombing hospitals, mosques, schools, and churches, says Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Israel commits genocide in Gaza, extends war to West Bank, Lebanon: FidanIsrael has trampled on all human values ​​by bombing hospitals, mosques, schools, and churches, says Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Pro-Palestine demonstrator in NYC says slain Israeli hostages 'deserved' to die'Israel killed them, not Hamas,' the man said of the six hostages Sunday.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

World can't wait for Israel's nod to implement two-state solution — Fidan'A Palestinian state is not a utopia. It is a fact, my friends. We should all embrace this in our narrative and for our deeds,' Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »