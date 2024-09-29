FIA Fines Sebastien Ogier €30,000 For Criticizing Rally Dust Issues

The FIA has levied a penalty of €30,000 on 8-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier for his candid opinions about the sport's governing body. The 40-year-old driver then adopted Red Bull Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen 's style of protest, who attracted a penalty recently for dropping the F-bomb during the Singapore GP weekend.The FIA swiftly penalized Verstappen after he used a swear word directed at his car during a pre-race press conference.

He criticized the sport for failing to address the short gaps between cars in a rally stage, which compromised his visibility on the opening stage in Greece. He told the media:'It is annoying to see that the sport never learns.'We ask. We know that we are going to have dust. There is hanging dust. They say no. What do you have in your head? Nothing. It's crazy.'As a result of his statement, Ogier was struck with a suspended fine of €30,000 for breaching Article 12.2.1.

FIA Sebastien Ogier Rally Dust Penalty Max Verstappen

