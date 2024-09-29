FIA Fines Sebastien Ogier €30,000 For Criticizing Rally Dust Issues

The FIA has levied a penalty of €30,000 on 8-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier for his candid opinions about the sport's governing body. The 40-year-old driver then adopted Red Bull Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen 's style of protest, who attracted a penalty recently for dropping the F-bomb during the Singapore GP weekend.The FIA swiftly penalized Verstappen after he used a swear word directed at his car during a pre-race press conference.
He criticized the sport for failing to address the short gaps between cars in a rally stage, which compromised his visibility on the opening stage in Greece. He told the media:'It is annoying to see that the sport never learns.'We ask. We know that we are going to have dust. There is hanging dust. They say no. What do you have in your head? Nothing. It's crazy.'As a result of his statement, Ogier was struck with a suspended fine of €30,000 for breaching Article 12.2.1.
FIA Sebastien Ogier Rally Dust Penalty Max Verstappen
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
F1 Drivers Hit Out At FIA After Last-Minute Italian Grand Prix ChangesFormula 1 drivers are not overly happy with the last-minute changes to the Monza circuit ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Red Bull Calls For FIA Intervention As McLaren MCL38 Comes Under ScrutinyRed Bull's situation after the Italian Grand Prix marks a significant downturn in their 2024 Formula 1 season.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »