Few Americans See Presidential Candidates as Christian

Only 14% of Americans say the word “Christian” describes either of the candidates extremely or very well.Vice President Kamala Harris is a Baptist who was influenced by religious traditions in her mother’s home country of India.

Evangelical leaders, she said, are pushing this idea that, “this is God’s man, and we can’t ask why. We don’t have to ask why. It doesn’t matter if he’s moral, it doesn’t matter if he’s religious. It doesn’t matter if he lies compulsively. It’s for the greater good that we get him re-elected.” Anthea Butler, professor of religious studies at the University of Pennsylvania, said white evangelicals likely see him as instrumental to their goals, such as his appointment of conservative, anti-abortion justices to the Supreme Court.For the head of the Democratic ticket, a large majority — three-quarters — of Harris’ fellow Black Protestants view her favorably and 6 in 10 say she best represents their religious beliefs.

Overall, about half of Americans surveyed said that Christian at least “somewhat” described Harris, while about one-third said so about Trump.

Christianity Politics Election Survey Evangelicals

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Haitian Americans to rally at Federal Plaza after false claims made by former President Donald TrumpA coalition of Haitian American organizations will hold a rally to 'Stop Haitian Hate' amid false claims and remarks made by former President Donald Trump.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Haitian Americans to rally at Federal Plaza after false claims made by former President Donald TrumpA coalition of Haitian American organizations will hold a rally to 'Stop Haitian Hate' amid false claims and remarks made by former President Donald Trump.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Haitian Americans to rally at Federal Plaza after false claims made by former President Donald TrumpA coalition of Haitian American organizations will hold a rally to 'Stop Haitian Hate' amid false claims and remarks made by former President Donald Trump.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Americans See Harris As More Moral Than Trump, But Evangelicals Favor Former PresidentA new Pew Research Center poll reveals that while Americans view Vice President Kamala Harris as more moral than former President Donald Trump, white evangelical Protestants overwhelmingly favor Trump. The survey also highlights the role of identity politics in shaping religious views and political affiliation.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris Go Head-To-HeadAll eyes will be on TV screens nationwide as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump take center stage at a much-anticipated debate Tuesday night. This election cycle's second presidential debate, and the first following President Joe Biden’s departure from the top of the Democratic ticket, will be...

Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »

President Biden, VP Harris, former President Trump all visiting Flight 93 National Memorial todayUnited Flight 93 crashed in a Pennsylvania field when forty passengers and crew members fought back against hijackers on September 11, 2001.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »