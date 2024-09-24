Sen. John Fetterman warned Democrats that former President Donald Trump is far more popular in Pennsylvania than they may think. “ Trump is going to be strong , and we have to respect that,” Fetterman said.

After being asked at the 2024 Atlantic Festival what people — such as Pennsylvania voters, people he grew up with, and his friends — “see in Donald Trump that makes them want to vote for him,” Fetterman replied that he knows people who are voting for Trump even if they are “appalled by some of these things.”“And I never agreed with our approach talking about that he’s a ‘convicted felon,'” Fetterman continued.

“I was convinced, too, that those kinds of trials and that kind of thing — it’s not going to have an impact on that,” the senator added. “It’s like, what’s left? He’s been impeached twice; now, it’s been two attempted assassinations, one where a bullet actually hit him.” Fetterman went on to say, “I also want people to understand — it’s not science — but there’s energy, and there’s kinds of anger on the ground in Pennsylvania, and people are very committed, and Trump is going to be strong, and we have to respect that.”

“You can’t even understand it, and it’s not like a science that can explain it, but you have to just know that it’s real,” Fetterman warned.that she has never called to ban fracking despite the fact that she explicitly called to end fracking when running for president in 2019.the question, replying, “Let’s talk about Trump.” The senator added that he doesn’t think fracking will “be a defining issue in this election.

