Fetterman Introduces Bipartisan Bill To Warn Parents About Social Media's Harmful Effects

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., spoke on bipartisan legislation he introduced Tuesday to warn parents about the harmful effects of social media , saying his efforts are 'common sense.' Fetterman and Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., introduced the Stop the Scroll Act to create mental health warning label requirements for social media platforms.

Britt cited the mental health crisis among teenagers in the United States as her motivation for the bill. 'John and I are approaching this not just as senators, but as parents — and we believe that parents need all the information,' she told Baier. 'When children are on social media, their rate of anxiety and depression increases,' she added, noting that many children average five hours on social media per day.

Social Media Mental Health Legislation Bipartisan Bill Children

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sen. Katie Britt introduces bipartisan bill requiring social media mental health warning labelSens. Katie Britt and John Fetterman introduced bipartisan legislation Tuesday that would require mental health warning labels on social media.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

Senators introduce bipartisan bill to add mental health warnings to social media platformsThe measure, announced Tuesday, intends to inform users of the mental health hazards of using social media by presenting a pop-up window displaying a warning.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Bipartisan coalition of attorneys general call for child warning labels on social mediaPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Fetterman Warns Democrats: Trump Remains Popular In PennsylvaniaSenator John Fetterman (D-PA) cautioned his fellow Democrats about the enduring popularity of former President Donald Trump among Pennsylvania voters. He stressed that despite Trump's legal troubles and past controversies, he remains a formidable force in the state.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

John Fetterman receives ‘Defender of Israel’ award from pro-Israel group that honored TrumpThe group honored former President Donald Trump with a different award in 2022.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Fracking won’t be deciding issue in Pa. presidential race: FettermanFormer President Donald Trump and his running mate have hit Vice President Kamala Harris over her earlier opposition to fracking in the Keystone State.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »