Fetterman Defends Israel's Pager Attacks on Hezbollah, Criticizes Sanders

Sen. John Fetterman , D-Penn., dismissed Sen. Bernie Sanders ' criticism of Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday and praised Israel for its recent attacks on Hezbollah . 'Every time a deal appears close, Netanyahu moves the goalpost introducing new demands and torpedoing the deal. It is clear to me that Netanyahu is prolonging the war in order to cling to power,' Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont, said on the Senate floor. A senior U.S.

And Israel demonstrated that they will not allow terrorists not to be held accountable, and I fully support that and it’s not about nothing, like what my colleague has said,' Fetterman said. Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., took aim at Israel following the pager attacks. 'Israel’s pager attack in Lebanon detonated thousands of handheld devices across of a slew of public spaces, seriously injuring and killing innocent civilians,' Ocasio-Cortez wrote on social media.

Israel Hezbollah John Fetterman Bernie Sanders Pager Attacks

