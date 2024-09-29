Fernandez Aims To Bring Fast-Paced Offense To Brooklyn Nets

Back in 2022, then-assistant coach Jordi Fernandez and the Sacramento Kings recorded the highest offensive rating in league history . While the feat was almost immeditately overshadowed by the eventual- NBA champion Boston Celtics , Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder in 2023, Fernandez still contributed to what statsitically is a top-five offense of all time.
"We want to play fast," Fernandez said while praising the playmaking ability of Ben Simmons. For context, Brooklyn had the 23rd best offensive rating among their counterparts last season at a measley 113.2. Amid a total overhaul, while the Nets' talent doesn't mirror that of the Kings, a jump in rating seems inevitable.
NBA Brooklyn Nets Jordi Fernandez Offense Ben Simmons Cam Thomas
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »