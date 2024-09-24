Female Cat Has More Freedoms Than Afghan Woman, Says Meryl Streep at UN

A female cat has more freedom in Afghanistan than a woman does, Hollywood actor Meryl Streep said at the United Nations on Monday in a bid to get world leaders to focus on the plight of Afghan women and girls. “The way that ... this society has been upended is a cautionary tale for the rest of the world,” Streep told an event on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly to encourage the inclusion of women in the future of Afghanistan . The Taliban seized power in August 2021 when U.S.

A cat may go sit on her front stoop and feel the sun on her face. She may chase a squirrel into the park. A squirrel has more rights than a girl in Afghanistan today, because the public parks have been closed to women and girls,” Streep said. “A bird may sing in Kabul, but a girl may not and a woman may not in public. This is extraordinary,” she said. The Taliban say they respect rights in line with their interpretation of Islamic law.

Afghanistan Taliban Women's Rights Meryl Streep UN

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewsHealth / 🏆 707. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meryl Streep Adds a Barbiecore Touch to Power Suits at the 2024 EmmysThe Emmys is television's biggest night, but it’s also one of fashions. Here’s a look at some memorable Emmy dresses.

Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »

Meryl Streep and Martin Short Are Hollywood’s New BrangelinaWho’d have guessed we’d be obsessing over the love lives and rumors about these two industry veterans with the same furor usually reserved for the romantic whims of Taylor Swift?

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

10 MCU Characters Meryl Streep Would Be Perfect For After Marvel Casting Director CommentsMeryl Streep in Mamma Mia! with Veranke and Madame Web in Marvel Comics

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

This 'Heathers' Sequel Would've Featured Meryl Streep as the PresidentCustom image of Winona Ryder for Heathers and Meryl Streep in Don&39;t Look Up

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short Dating?Meryl Streep and Martin Short sure looked cute sitting together at the Emmys, prompting further speculation that the actors are dating.

Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »

Friends Meryl Streep, Martin Short 'seemed together' at 'Only Murders' premiere, sourceMartin Short, Meryl Streep seen holding hands at ‘Only Murders’ premiere after shutting down dating rumors

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »