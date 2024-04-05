Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas CEO Expresses Concerns About Inflation Progress

Lorie Logan, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas , expressed concerns about inflation progress and the possibility of price growth not cooling down in a timely manner. She believes it is too soon to consider cutting interest rates and wants to see more certainty about the economic path.
Logan's remarks indicate that she is part of a group of policymakers who expect two or fewer rate cuts in 2024.
Federal Reserve Bank Dallas CEO Inflation Progress Price Growth Interest Rates Policymakers Rate Cuts
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »
A who’s who of the first San Antonio Federal Reserve Bank boardThey were bankers or leaders of businesses with regional reach and active in the community. None of their contemporaries would have asked “Why him?” about them.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »
Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »
Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »