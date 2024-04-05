Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas CEO Expresses Concerns About Inflation Progress

Lorie Logan, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas , expressed concerns about inflation progress and the possibility of price growth not cooling down in a timely manner. She believes it is too soon to consider cutting interest rates and wants to see more certainty about the economic path.

Logan's remarks indicate that she is part of a group of policymakers who expect two or fewer rate cuts in 2024.

Federal Reserve Bank Dallas CEO Inflation Progress Price Growth Interest Rates Policymakers Rate Cuts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dallasnews / 🏆 18. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wyoming crypto bank not backing down in fight to access Federal ReserveCustodia, one of four crypto banks in Wyoming, tells FOX Business it believes the judge's decision was wrong, and it’s considering all of its options, including an appeal.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

A who’s who of the first San Antonio Federal Reserve Bank boardThey were bankers or leaders of businesses with regional reach and active in the community. None of their contemporaries would have asked “Why him?” about them.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Memo to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson: Dallas needs a civic leader, not a political partisanDivisive partisanship serves private political agendas, stymies effective leadership.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Dallas ISD teams up with Dallas PD to build student confidenceStudents at one school took part in breakout sessions where they learned how to resolve conflict and build confidence from judges, police officers and athletes.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Southbound Dallas North Tollway to close for bridge repairs this weekend in DallasThe closure from Interstate 635 to Royal Lane runs through the weekend and repeats again March 22 through 25.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »