Federal Investigation Into Eric Adams' Campaign Appears To Be Expanding

NEW YORK -- The federal investigation into donations made to Mayor Eric Adams ' 2021 campaign appears to be expanding. The feds have been scrutinizing donations from people connected to the Turkish government, but sources tell CBS News New York agents served subpoenas for information on five more foreign governments over the summer. Adams appeared to reference the latest details of the expanding investigation into his dealings with foreign governments at a town hall Monday night in the Bronx.

Last year, agents raided the home of Brianna Suggs, Adams' chief fundraiser. They were reportedly looking into whether the Adams campaign took illegal donations in exchange for pressuring the FDNY to approve a new Turkish consulate in Manhattan, despite safety concerns. The feds had examined free flights and upgrades the mayor received on Turkish Airlines, and sources said the July subpoenas sought additional information about the mayor's Turkish contacts.

Eric Adams Mayor Campaign Finance Federal Investigation Foreign Donations

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSNewYork / 🏆 268. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal Probe Focuses on New York Mayor Eric Adams and Potential Campaign Finance ViolationsA federal investigation into potential corruption at City Hall has expanded to include New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Authorities are examining whether Adams' campaign received illegal foreign donations from Turkey through a Brooklyn construction company.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Federal authorities subpoena mayor Eric Adams' director of asylum seeker operations, sources sayAccording to sources, federal prosecutors have subpoenaed the director overseeing New York City's office for asylum seekers, the latest sign of escalating federal scrutiny of Mayor Eric Adams' administration.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

NYC Mayor Eric Adams' Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg resigns amid federal investigations at City HallNYC Mayor Eric Adam's Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg resigned Saturday night, just days after NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Mayor Eric Adams faces growing calls to resign amid federal probesWith city leaders citing mismanagement and scandals, Eric Adams is facing growing pressure to resign as Mayor as federal investigations target some of his top aides.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

Mayor Adams losing patience amid federal investigation into his administrationAdams sounded exasperated during his weekly Q&A session at City Hall on Tuesday, as the mayor fielded the same questions about the ongoing federal investigations.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Mayor Adams' team asked campaign watchdog for more time — citing federal investigationA lawyer for the campaign complained over email about having to respond to a U.S. Southern District of New York investigation and having documents come out via public records requests.

Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »