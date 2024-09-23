Federal Bureau of Prisons Increases Staffing At Troubled NYC Jail

The federal Bureau of Prisons says it has increased staffing in recent months to make up for staggering shortfalls at the troubled New York City jail whereThe agency’s push to fix the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn comes as detainees, advocates and judges have continued to raise alarms about “dangerous, barbaric conditions," rampant violence and multiple deaths. Some judges have refused to send people to the jail, the only federal lockup in the nation’s biggest city.

A senior Bureau of Prisons official told The Associated Press that members of the Urgent Action Team have made repeated visits to MDC Brooklyn and meet weekly to address issues at the jail. Top agency leaders are giving the jail “sustained attention” and “sustained leadership focus” to mitigate issues at the lockup, the official said.

In addition to hiring, the Bureau of Prisons says it has been tackling a substantial maintenance backlog at the Brooklyn jail. Over four weeks in the spring, agency workers completed more than 800 work orders for repair and infrastructure improvements. They included electrical and plumbing upgrades and repairs to food service and heating and air conditioning systems.

In the last few years, MDC Brooklyn officers have been forced to work repeated overtime shifts because of staffing shortages, raising safety concerns. To stanch the departure of experience staff, the agency has increased retention bonuses to hike salaries for workers at the Brooklyn jail. In the last few months, inmates have also claimed that food served at the jail contained maggots. The senior Bureau of Prisons official who spoke to the AP about the Urgent Action Team’s work said all food at the jail was evaluated after that claim and no maggots were found. An assistant warden also taste tests meals before they are served, the official said.

