Federal Agents Search Home Of New York City's Interim Police Commissioner

News 4 was told the search appeared to be in relation to Donlon's past work in national security , pre-dating his recent appointment atop the NYPD .Federal authorities searched the homes of New York City's newly named interim police commissioner and seized materials unrelated to his police work, he said., who became the interim commissioner just one week ago after the resignation of his predecessor, issued a statement late Saturday through the police department.

Federal agents also have seized phones in recent weeks from the head of the city's public schools, a top deputy mayor, Adams' top public safety adviser and others. Previously, investigators searched homes connected to Adams' top campaign fundraiser and the Democrat's Asian affairs director.

Donlon spent decades with the FBI, where he worked on terrorism cases including the investigation into the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center, the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania and a 2000 attack on a U.S. Navy destroyer.From 2009 to 2010, Donlon led New York state's Office of Homeland Security before going into the private sector security industry.

