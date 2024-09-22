Fed's Pivot to Rate Cuts Fuels Stock Market Rally and Record Highs

We've focused on three scenarios since the start of the decade: a 1920s-style Roaring 2020s, a reprise of the 1990s stock market meltup, and a rerun of

"The FOMC had its first dissent since 2022 at this meeting. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman voted for a smaller 25bps rate cut. But the Fed's dot plot, updated in its new SEP , suggests dissent was much greater. Two participants favor not reducing rates again this year, and another seven see just one 25bps cut later this year.""We will do everything we can to support a strong labor market as we make further progress toward price stability.

We've been using a forward P/E of 21.0 to get our year-end S&P 500 targets of 5800, 6300, and 6800 for 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Fed Interest Rates Stock Market Inflation Employment

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Investingcom / 🏆 450. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fed's Goolsbee: There is an overwhelming Fed consensus for multiple rate cutsFederal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee noted on Friday that Fed officials are finally beginning to catch up with the broader market's view that the time has come for movement from the US central bank on policy rates, but downplayed discussion of a larger opening cut in September.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Fed's Goolsbee signals support for rate cuts amid warning signs from labor marketFed's Goolsbee signals support for rate cuts amid warning signs from labor market

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Labor market to determine size of September Fed rate cuts: Deutsche BankLabor market to determine size of September Fed rate cuts: Deutsche Bank

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Analysis-Bears circle weakening dollar as Fed rate cuts loomAnalysis-Bears circle weakening dollar as Fed rate cuts loom

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Will Fed rate cuts really be negative for USD/JPY?Will Fed rate cuts really be negative for USD/JPY?

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

US stock futures steady with Fed, rate cuts on tapUS stock futures steady with Fed, rate cuts on tap

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »