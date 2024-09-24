Fed Officials Signal Mixed Views On Labor Market Strength Amid Inflation Fight

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribeafter last week's supersized rate cut."I think after 50 basis points, we're still in a net tight position," Kashkari told CNBC.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic was more circumspect."Progress on inflation and the cooling of the labor market have emerged much more quickly than I imagined at the beginning of the summer," he said at a separate event. That Bostic was possibly surprised by the increase in the unemployment rate is an indication some Fed officials are indeed worried the jobs market isn't as strong as it should be.

Last, in remarks to the National Association of State Treasurers, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said that"it's appropriate to increase our focus on the other side of the Fed's mandate — to think about risks to employment, too, not just inflation." Goolsbee sees"many more rate cuts over the next year" because the state of employment is a"through line on economic conditions." That suggests economic conditions need the support of many more rate cuts.The narrative the central bank has been on top of its game to ensure a soft landing, then, is very much intact.

Finance Fed Interest Rates Labor Market Inflation Economy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fed officials signal further rate hikes despite recent cutsFederal Reserve officials maintain their stance on continued interest rate increases, emphasizing a strong labor market and caution against complacency.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Fed officials express mixed views on labor market strength and future rate hikesCNBC Daily Open delivers a roundup of key financial news, including diverging opinions from Fed officials on the labor market's health and the pace of future interest rate increases. The report highlights remarks by Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Fed's upcoming projections to signal deeper cuts than previously expected: CitiFed's upcoming projections to signal deeper cuts than previously expected: Citi

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Fed's upcoming projections to signal deeper cuts than previously expected: CitiFed's upcoming projections to signal deeper cuts than previously expected: Citi

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

2 injured on overhead signal structures, fall onto NJ Transit tracks, officials sayThe 2 trespassers may have been injured by electricity, officials said.

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »

What happens after January depends on the next US administrationFed Chair Powell has given a clear signal for a rate cut in September.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »