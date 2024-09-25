Fear Grips Rural Wisconsin Town After Arrest of Alleged Tren de Aragua Gang Member

Parents in a small rural Wisconsin town are alarmed over a recent crime allegedly tied to the dangerous Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, and some have told their representatives that they are afraid to let their children play outdoors after a gang member was arrested for sex crimes.
The chief added that Zarate repeatedly assaulted the women “over the course of a period of time,” showing that even the smallest, most rural American town far north of the border still suffers “border town” problems in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s America. Wisconsin Republican congressman Derrick Van Orden says that he has been contacted by residents of the rural town nestled beside the Mississippi River who say that parents are now afraid to let their children play outside if members of the dangerous Tren de Aragua gang are being allowed to freely roam the area.Van Orden’s own grandchildren live in the river town and he is similarly afraid for their safety.
“They’re calling us racists for putting out the fact that a man with organized crime tattoos was let into the country by the Harris border czar – he happens to be Venezuelan,” Van Orden added.“Zarate got rolled up for property crimes in Minneapolis and Minnesota – that are controlled by Tim Walz,” an exasperated Van Orden said. “They let him go because of the sanctuary city policies.”
