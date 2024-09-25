Fear Grips Rural Wisconsin Town After Arrest of Alleged Tren de Aragua Gang Member

Parents in a small rural Wisconsin town are alarmed over a recent crime allegedly tied to the dangerous Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, and some have told their representatives that they are afraid to let their children play outdoors after a gang member was arrested for sex crimes.

The chief added that Zarate repeatedly assaulted the women “over the course of a period of time,” showing that even the smallest, most rural American town far north of the border still suffers “border town” problems in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s America. Wisconsin Republican congressman Derrick Van Orden says that he has been contacted by residents of the rural town nestled beside the Mississippi River who say that parents are now afraid to let their children play outside if members of the dangerous Tren de Aragua gang are being allowed to freely roam the area.Van Orden’s own grandchildren live in the river town and he is similarly afraid for their safety.

“They’re calling us racists for putting out the fact that a man with organized crime tattoos was let into the country by the Harris border czar – he happens to be Venezuelan,” Van Orden added.“Zarate got rolled up for property crimes in Minneapolis and Minnesota – that are controlled by Tim Walz,” an exasperated Van Orden said. “They let him go because of the sanctuary city policies.”

Tren De Aragua Gang Violence Sexual Assault Rural Wisconsin Immigration

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tren de Aragua gang started in Venezuela's prisons and now spreads fear in the USLaw enforcement authorities across the U.S. are increasingly focused on a Venezuelan gang behind a spate of violent crimes.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Tren de Aragua gang started in Venezuela's prisons and now spreads fear in the USLaw enforcement authorities across the U.S. are increasingly focused on a Venezuelan gang behind a spate of violent crimes.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Tren de Aragua gang started in Venezuela’s prisons and now spreads fear in the USMIAMI (AP) — Former federal agent Was Tabor says his phone has been lighting up with calls from police departments around the U.S. for advice on how to

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

What you need to know about the Venezuelan gang that Texas is targetingWhat is Tren de Aragua?Tren de Aragua is a Venezuelan gang that started in a prison in the state of Aragua and has since expanded into Central America and the U

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

How bloodthirsty Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua used NYC migrant shelters to build a criminal empire: 'Hiding in plain sight'What to know about the violent ‘Tren de Aragua’ gang terrorizing the US

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Hatchet-wielding, hard-partying migrants take over Texas hotel — turning it into a haven for Tren de Aragua gangWhat to know about the violent ‘Tren de Aragua’ gang terrorizing the US

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »