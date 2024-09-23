FDA Approves At-Home Nasal Flu Vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a nasally-administered influenza immunization treatment that can be taken at home. FluMist — a nasal spray vaccine that AstraZeneca initially developed as an in-office treatment two decades ago — will still require a prescription to obtain and is expected to be made available via a new online pharmacy next year, according to The New York Times. The treatment will require people to fill out a questionnaire on the upcoming FlueMist Home website.

It has been available through healthcare providers ever since it was first approved by the FDA back in 2003. It’s suitable for people aged between 2 to 49 years old — though the FDA recommends that the nasal spray be administered by a parent/caregiver to anyone under 18. The spray could be an alternative for people who are averse to getting injections, or otherwise find it difficult or inconvenient to travel for flu immunization treatments.

