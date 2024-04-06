FBI Investigates New York City Mayor's Ties with Turkish Airlines and Government

The FBI is investigating New York City Mayor Eric Adams 's ties with Turkish Airlines and the Turkish government. The agency seized his devices and raided the residences of his aide, staffer, and top donor. Federal prosecutors have evidence that a former airline executive helped arrange free air travel upgrades for Adams. The investigation also looks into whether Adams's mayoral campaign conspired with the Turkish government to funnel funds.

Another aspect is whether Adams pressured the city's fire department to approve a potentially unsafe Turkish Consulate

