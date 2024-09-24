FBI: Houston Sees More School Threats Than Ever Before, Emphasizes Seriousness of Hoaxes

Simone Biles developing new restaurant to open at Bush Intercontinental AirportFort Bend County Judge KP George comments about social media hoax investigationPay once, use forever—Microsoft Office 2021 is just $34.97“This number is more than any given month last year,” said Christopher Soyez, Assistant Special Agent in Charge at FBI Houston . Houston alone has received more hoax school threats than any month in the past 3 years. Students, this message is for you.

“While most of the threats we come across are a hoax, the consequences for those who make these threats are no joke,” he said. “Threatening to commit acts of violence against a school, joke or not, is a crime.“If you see a threat on social media, in an email, or a text message, screenshot and immediately tell your school police, administrator, or another adult.

Fbi School Threats Hoaxes Houston Safety

