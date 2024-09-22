FBI Boards Ship Managed by Company Linked to Baltimore Bridge Collapse

FILE - The cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md.

In statements Saturday, spokespeople for the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland confirmed that authorities have boarded the Maersk Saltoro. The ship is managed by Synergy Marine Group. The Justice Department is seeking to recover more than $100 million the government spent to clear the underwater debris and reopen the city's port.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse FBI Investigation Synergy Marine Group Maersk Saltoro Cargo Ship

