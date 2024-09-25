FBI Agent Investigating Trump Assassination Attempt Eyed for Anti-Conservative Bias

The FBI agent leading the investigation of the second attempt on President Donald Trump ’s life was the subject of an internal “retaliation investigation” for anti-Trump and anti-conservative bias , a whistleblower revealed.

According to the report, “under then-acting DAD Veltri, the FBI’s Security Division probed the political beliefs and personal medical decisions of FBI employees as part of its security clearance investigations.

The report says Veltri “made comments suggesting to witnesses that he thought this employee was not entitled to a security clearance because the employee did not believe in the Constitution.”

