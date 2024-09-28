Fares Ziam Stuns Matt Frevola With Brutal Knee Knockout at UFC Paris

Fares Ziam has extended his UFC winning streak to four with a devastating knee knockout over Matt Frevola at UFC Paris on September 28.

Ziam dominated Frevola pillar to post with ranged striking and smothering ground control. 'Steamrolla' Frevola was subject to multiple slams and some vicious ground and pound, which changed his demeanour as the fight continued. After nearly securing a rear-naked choke in round two, Ziam chased the submission route again in the final frame. As Frevola recovered from a takedown, Ziam brought up a knee which landed picture-perfect on Frevola's jaw, completely flatlining him.Ziam has been flying under the radar for a while at lightweight, primarily because of his lukewarm performances against Claudio Puelles and Jai Herbert. But now, he should enjoy a boost in popularity, and possibly a ranked fight in the near future.

UFC Fares Ziam Matt Frevola Knockout Paris

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UFC fighter Matt Frevola on his rise to MMA success and honing his fighting skillsMatt Frevola is more than just a UFC lightweight fighter. He’s a Long Island native whose roots run deep through the very community that shaped him.

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Book Your Holiday Flights Now for Cheaper FaresTravel experts advise booking flights now for the holidays, citing cheaper fares compared to last year and highlighting tips for securing the best travel experience.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Book Your Holiday Flights Now For Cheaper Fares And Smooth TravelHoliday travel experts advise booking flights now for Christmas week, citing lower fares compared to last year. Tips include choosing nonstop flights, morning departures, and using flight search engines to track price drops.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Caltrain focusing on under-18 ridership by creating $1, $2 faresCaltrain is looking to regain its ridership, and it's doing that by focusing on the future.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Tens of thousands of MBTA riders to qualify for half-price faresThe MBTA is set to launch a new reduced fare program this week, dramatically widening the pool of people who qualify and potentially cutting transit costs in half for about 60,000 riders.

Source: WBUR - 🏆 274. / 63 Read more »

SEPTA announces plans to raise fares, eliminate discounts and increase parking feesCertain bus, train, subway, and trolley commuters could soon have to pay more to ride SEPTA because of a quarter-billion-dollar budget gap.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »