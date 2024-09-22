Fantasy Football Rival Pleads Guilty To Orchestrating Two Swatting Attacks

In a classic example of online rivalries going too far, a Philadelphia man has pleaded guilty to swatting a fellow member of his fantasy football group chat twice. In both cases, the man falsely reported imminent threats involving a University of Iowa student in the hopes of getting his rival arrested.that according to court documents, 25-year-old Matthew Gabriel of Philadelphia became embroiled in a dispute with a University of Iowa student who was part of the same fantasy football chat group.

The hoax tip resulted in a significant response from law enforcement in both Norway and the United States, with authorities spending “hundreds of man-hours” investigating the baseless threat, according to the U.S. government. When questioned by the FBI, Gabriel admitted that the accusation was entirely fabricated.

