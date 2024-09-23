Fantasy Football Feud Leads to Swatting Charges

In a classic example of online rivalries going too far, a Philadelphia man has pleaded guilty to swatting a fellow member of his fantasy football group chat twice. In both cases, the man falsely reported imminent threats involving a University of Iowa student in the hopes of getting his rival arrested.that according to court documents, 25-year-old Matthew Gabriel of Philadelphia became embroiled in a dispute with a University of Iowa student who was part of the same fantasy football chat group.

The hoax tip resulted in a significant response from law enforcement in both Norway and the United States, with authorities spending “hundreds of man-hours” investigating the baseless threat, according to the U.S. government. When questioned by the FBI, Gabriel admitted that the accusation was entirely fabricated.

Charged with two counts of “interstate and foreign communication of a threat to injure,” Gabriel pleaded guilty to both actions this week at the federal courthouse in Philadelphia. He is scheduled to be sentenced in January and could have faced up to five years in prison. However, local media report that he reached an agreement with federal prosecutors, who will recommend 15 months of house arrest instead.

Swatting Fantasy Football Online Rivalry False Threat Law Enforcement

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fantasy football feud leads to fake bomb threat, international investigation and federal charges, prosecutors sayWitty banter and rivalrous trash talk are commonplace in fantasy football leagues, but one Philadelphia man’s online beef has resulted in an international investigation and federal charges after he falsely accused a fellow player of intending to carry out violent attacks, prosecutors say.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Facts vs. Feelings Week 1 watch list Malik Nabers Ray DavisLiz Loza encapsulates fantasy football managers' optimism heading into fall and the fantasy football season.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Philadelphia man made bomb, mass shooting threats in fantasy football feud gone way wrongA 25-year-old Philadelphia man took a fantasy football feud a step too far, pleading guilty to federal felony charges in the end.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Philadelphia man accused of making fake bomb threat over fantasy football feudMatthew Gabriel, 25, of Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to two counts of interstate and foreign communication of threats.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Pa. man submitted bogus terror tips over fantasy football feudDigital Dream Labs. College housing shortages. Lower Swatara Wawa. Fantasy football feud.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Pennsylvania fantasy football competition leads to fake threats of violence, federal and foreign investigationA Philadelphia man was arrested after he reported a hoax mass shooting and then a bomb threat in retaliation over a fantasy football disagreement, federal prosecutors said.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »