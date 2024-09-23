Fantasy Football Feud Leads to Swatting Charges

In a classic example of online rivalries going too far, a Philadelphia man has pleaded guilty to swatting a fellow member of his fantasy football group chat twice. In both cases, the man falsely reported imminent threats involving a University of Iowa student in the hopes of getting his rival arrested.that according to court documents, 25-year-old Matthew Gabriel of Philadelphia became embroiled in a dispute with a University of Iowa student who was part of the same fantasy football chat group.
The hoax tip resulted in a significant response from law enforcement in both Norway and the United States, with authorities spending “hundreds of man-hours” investigating the baseless threat, according to the U.S. government. When questioned by the FBI, Gabriel admitted that the accusation was entirely fabricated.
Charged with two counts of “interstate and foreign communication of a threat to injure,” Gabriel pleaded guilty to both actions this week at the federal courthouse in Philadelphia. He is scheduled to be sentenced in January and could have faced up to five years in prison. However, local media report that he reached an agreement with federal prosecutors, who will recommend 15 months of house arrest instead.
Swatting Fantasy Football Online Rivalry False Threat Law Enforcement
