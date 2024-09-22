Fans Can Enter 'Law & Order Station' in NYC

in New York City earlier this year, NBC — in collaboration with NVE Experience Agency — is creating “Law & Order Station” in honor of the devoted “L&O” fan base and the new seasons of “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU,” which premiere Oct. 3. The two-day experience will be free and open to the public, and reservations will be an option for this one."Law & Order Station" will follow in the footsteps of"Olivia Benson Plaza," according to NBC .
The fan hub will offer attendees “an exclusive peek into the new seasons” of the franchise “while taking an unforgettable ride through the past three decades of gripping storylines and beloved characters,” according to a press release from NBC.Fans will enter the experience through turnstiles and be “immediately transported into the world of ‘Law & Order.
Available merchandise will include customizable patches, and visitors will also receive a complimentary “Law & Order” donut and a cup of Stella Blue coffee from Kane’s Donuts. The donut will also be available in Kane’s Donuts stores in Massachusetts and for purchase online from Goldbelly.“Law & Order Station” will be up and running in Boston’s Faneuil Hall Marketplace, which is located at 4 S Market St., on Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5. Hours of visitation will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Season 24 of “Law & Order” premieres Thursday, Oct. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, followed by the Season 26 premiere of “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 p.m. The shows stream the following day on Peacock.‘Jeopardy!’ fans’ prayers were answered when this ‘hot priest’ competed on the game show
