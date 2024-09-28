Family Demands Justice After Man Killed in LA Bus Takeover

The family of Anthony Rivera told the NBC4 I-Team they want justice and safety for others riding LA’s buses.told NBC4’s I-Team they’re devastated by his death and want to make sure no one else using public transit becomes the victim of violence.

"I just want justice for my boy,” said Teresa Flores, the mother of 48-year-old Anthony Rivera, who died early Wednesday after he was shot during the bus takeover, pursuit, and standoff.Flores said her son, who was riding the Metro bus to commute home, was a generous person who often put others’ needs ahead of his own.“Very friendly, very giving,” she said. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"We need change, and we understand that bus drivers need safety, we understand that, and thank goodness that they have that safety in place, but what about the passengers?,” she asked. The LAPD said Rivera was fatally wounded during the ordeal and died at a hospital after SWAT officers stormed the bus and arrested the hijacker.

Police said 51-year-old Lamont A. Campbell was booked on suspicion of murder and was being held in jail without bail.

