Falcons' Kyle Pitts Still Chasing Production After Stellar Rookie Year

Pitts, Atlanta's uber-talented offensive weapon known as "The Unicorn," has been chasing the production of his 1,000-yard rookie season in 2021 for the past three years.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins connected with Pitts on a 50-yard gain in last week's 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But Pitts caught only one other pass, a nine-yard pickup in the fourth quarter. Pitts has another chance for the ball to find him at 1 p.m. Sunday, when the Falcons host the Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kyle Pitts Atlanta Falcons NFL Tight End Production

