FAA's Aging Air Traffic Control Systems Threaten Safety and Efficiency

The FAA is reportedly struggling to modernize its aging air traffic control systems, putting the safety and efficiency of the national airspace at risk, according to a recent report by the Government Accountability Office. The GAO report reveals that 37 percent of the FAA's ATC systems are unsustainable, while another 39 percent are potentially unsustainable due to factors such as lack of parts and funding shortfalls.

The GAO also highlighted significant gaps in accountability and oversight as the FAA proceeds with its investments. Many of the 20 investments being made are supposed to establish a cost, schedule, and performance baseline, but the FAA has been slow to do so. On average, the 11 applicable investments took 4 years and 7 months to establish their baselines, with one investment taking 6 years and 8 months.

FAA Air Traffic Control Safety Modernization Sustainability

